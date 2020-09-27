Iran’s Zarif offers help to end Nagorno-Karabakh violence

TEHRAN – In a bid to calm tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran on Sunday expressed its readiness to help the two countries resolve their differences through dialogue.

“Iran is closely monitoring the alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call for an immediate end to hostilities and urge dialogue to resolve differences. Our neighbors are our priority and we are ready to provide good offices to enable talks. Our region needs peace now,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also offered help to put an end to the violence over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying Iran is ready to use everything in its power to help achieve a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia and facilitate talks between the two arch-foes.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is worryingly and closely watching the clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and, while urging restraint, it urges the two countries to immediately stop the clashes and start a dialogue,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Violent clashes erupted on Sunday morning between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the volatile Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by Armenian forces. The two countries accused each other of starting the clashes as their militaries exchanged fire along their borders in the disputed region. They both declared martial law and general mobilizations in efforts to prepare their people for war.

“At the decision of the Government, martial law and general mobilization are being declared in the Republic of Armenia. I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats,” tweeted Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian prime minister.

On the other hand, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also signed a decree on the introduction of a martial law starting 00:00 (GMT+4) on Sept. 28, 2020.

