IAEA likely spying on Iran’s nuclear program: MP

TEHRAN - Zohreh Elahian, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has said the “unrestricted inspections” of Iran’s nuclear facilities are unacceptable to the Parliament given the continuation of sanctions on the country.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspections and inspections of nuclear facilities have been conducted in the past and every time the Agency’s inspectors conduct inspections they raise new issues and claims,” Elahian told the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA).

The lawmaker also implied that the IAEA is likely to spy on Iran’s nuclear program, saying after every round of inspections, IAEA inspectors raise new “excuses.”

“We can raise the possibility of providing and leaking this information during inspections at the Natanz facility,” she said.

In early July, a mysterious explosion shook the facility. In August, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Agency Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced that the explosion that occurred at the Natanz nuclear facility on July 2 was an “act of sabotage”.

“Security investigations confirm the sabotage [nature] of this action and what is certain is that an explosion took place in Natanz,” Kamalvandi said.

Elahian said IAEA’s continued access to Iran’s nuclear facilities is unacceptable and should be reconsidered.

“Unrestricted and continuous access of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to our nuclear facilities is an issue that is not accepted by the Parliament at all,” noted the female lawmaker, adding that there is a need to reconsider the access Iran gives to the IAEA inspectors.



SM/PA