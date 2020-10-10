Iillegal excavators, antique dealers arrested

TEHRAN – A gang of illegal excavators and antique dealers have been arrested by the Iranian police in Torbat-e Heydarieh county, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province.

A three-member gang of diggers and destroyers of historical monuments were arrested in a surprise operation by the security and law enforcement forces of Torbat-e Heydarieh. Over 100 pieces of objects including advanced metal detectors and specialized drilling equipment were also confiscated from them, ILNA reported on Saturday.

The culprits were handed over to the judiciary for further investigations, the report added.

Early in August, a historical Ab-Anbar (cistern), estimated to date back to late Qajar era (1789–1925) and early Pahlavi period (1925-1979), was discovered in Torbat-e Heydarieh, which has so far yielded relics dating back to the Achaemenian era from the 6th to 4th century BC and the Parthian epoch spanned from the 3rd century BC to the 3rd century CE.

