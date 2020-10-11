Trump’s insults will unify Iranian nation: Kamal Kharrazi

TEHRAN — Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, has said U.S. President Donald Trump’s insults against the Iranian nation will unify the people to defend their country.

“When Trump insults a nation, such insult does not cause disunity, but rather people from all factions, beliefs and attitudes will become more united,” Kharrazi said in an interview with IRNA published on Sunday.

It came after U.S. President Donald Trump used the F-word to warn Iran against doing what he called “something bad” to the U.S.

“Iran knows that, and they've been put on notice: if you f**k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump told conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Trump also repeated his claim that if he wins the November 3rd election, he will reach a new deal with Iran within a few weeks.

MH/PA