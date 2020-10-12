MP says U.S. destroyed chances of talks with Iran by reneging on JCPOA

TEHRAN – Mohammad Hossein Asafari, a lawmaker, said on Sunday that the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has destroyed the windows of talks with the U.S.

“If Iran were to renegotiate, the U.S. non-compliance with the JCPOA destroyed the windows [of negotiations],” the lawmaker told the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA).

He was responding to a question on Iran’s conditions for a resumption of talks with the U.S.



“First of all, the Americans should unblock our country’s assets, return to the JCPOA, and implement their obligations to lift the sanctions, otherwise there would be no negotiations,” Asafari pointed out.

Commenting on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks that the U.S. will continue to put pressure on Iran until it agrees to a comprehensive deal with the U.S., the lawmaker said, “It can be understood that these anti-Iran remarks are only meant to compensate the decrease in votes during the United States presidential election.”

According to Asafari, Iran has proved to the world that it welcomes talks and it also gave a number of concessions to the West in the 2015 nuclear deal but the Americans did nothing to reciprocate Iran’s moves.