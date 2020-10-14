“Cinema Donkey” crowned best at Spanish comedy film festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian comedy “Cinema Donkey” directed by Shahed Ahmadlu has won the Corall d’Or for best picture at the 6th Begur International Comedy Film Festival in the Costa Brava, a coastal region of Catalonia in northeastern Spain.

Starring Mohammadreza Davudnejad, Hassan Rezai and Puria Shakibai, the movie satirizes professional misconduct in Iranian cinema. It is about the making of a movie and the need to find a donkey for the shoot.

The dark comedy was showcased during the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film during May 2019.

The Begur festival, which brings together thousands of comedy film fans every year, was held this year from October 1 to 12.

The award for best screenplay went to Argentinean film “Toxic” written by Santiago La Rosa, Ariel Martínez Herrera, Lautaro Nuñez de Arco, Luz Orlando Brennan and Santiago Podestá.

Guillermo Francella was selected as best actor for his role in “El Robo del Siglo” by Ariel Winograd from Argentina, while Juliette Binoche was named best actress for her role in “La Bonne Épouse” by Martin Provost from France.

“El Robo del Siglo” also won the festival’s CineLatino award for the best Latin American production.

“Le Graffiti” by Aurélien Laplace from France received the award for best short film and the short film “Hypersensible” by Lewis Eizykman from France was awarded a special mention of the jury.

Photo: Hassan Rezai acts in a scene from Iranian comedy “Cinema Donkey” directed by Shahed Ahmadlu.

MMS/YAW

