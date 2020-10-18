Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad to improve religious tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN-Religious tourism is planned to be developed by improving the necessary tourism infrastructure in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The province has the potential to become one of the top religious tourist destinations in the country as it is home to over 200 holy shrines, eight of which are among the province’s historical monuments, Majid Safai said on Saturday.

However, in order to attract more pilgrims and tourists to the religious attractions of the province, creating health and welfare infrastructure, building pilgrim’s guesthouses with the necessary facilities, improving the quality and quantity of services, and improving the ways to access these places are necessary, the official added.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

Among the top destinations for international tourists to Iran are the religious cities of Mashhad, Qom, Shiraz, and capital Tehran. These cities are respectively home to the holy shrines of Imam Reza, the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims; his sister Hazrat Masumeh (SA); his brothers Ahmad and Mohammad; as well as the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Rouhollah Khomeini.

In terms of religious tourism Iran enjoys an enormous potential. It has 8,000 sacred sites and pilgrimage places, around 4,400 of them have been registered. Moreover, different religions in Iran have their own religious ceremonies, which can attract tourists.

A unique time for visiting Iran for religious tourists is during the first ten days of the lunar month of Muharram, when Iranians, who are mostly Shia Muslims, hold special ceremonies to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his 72 loyal companions.

Over the past couple of years, Yazd, Meybod, Isfahan, and Kashan were among the cities which hosted the highest numbers of foreign tourists on the ninth and the tenth days of Muharram (Tasua and Ashura) when the mourning ceremonies reach its climax.

ABU/MG

