Tehran museums extend closures for third consecutive week over COVID-19

TEHRAN – Museums and historical sites in Tehran province will remain closed for the third consecutive week as the province is in the high-risk “red” zone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, the situation in Tehran is extremely severe, and there is a possibility of extending the closure of museums once again, Mohammadreza Kargar, the director of museums and historical properties at the tourism ministry announced on Sunday.

The reopening of the museums will depend on the decision of the Headquarters and will be announced later, the official added.

Restrictions have been also imposed on educational classes, recreational places, sports halls, gardens, cultural centers, and gatherings that increase the chain of transmission, as well as Friday prayers since two weeks ago.

Earlier in June, Kargar announced that the museums and historical sites have taken 600 billion rials (about $14.2 million) hit from the coronavirus outbreak over the previous months.

Back in August, tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said that Iran’s tourism has suffered a loss of 12 trillion rials (some $2.85 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/MG