Many cultural sites, museums equipped with e-ticket systems

TEHRAN – A large number of cultural sites and museums nationwide have so far been equipped with e-ticket sale systems, a tourism official announced on Thursday.

“So far 230 cultural sites and heritage museums have been equipped with e-ticket issuing systems across the country and the rest, which add up to 12, will be equipped in the next week,” CHTN quoted Khashayar Nikzadfar as saying on Thursday.

Financial transparency, prevention of tax fraud and misuse of paper, the possibility of easy online shopping via mobile phones, and the reduction of controlling manpower are amongst the advantages of the e-ticket sales system in cultural and historical centers, Nikzadfar said.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. So it will undeniably try its best to achieve a relatively ambitious goal but when that happens the travel industry is likely to look more altered.

