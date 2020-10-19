Rouhani: Trump abusing Afghan peace talks as election boost

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani has warned that U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to abuse Afghanistan’s peace talks to reach his presidential election objectives.

Rouhani made the remarks in a Monday meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s peace council, who is in Tehran on a three-day visit to meet top Iranian officials.

Rouhani emphasized that the U.S. intervention and presence in Afghanistan contradicted the public will of Afghans, Mehr reported.

He said that the U.S. government, which has failed several times in its policies in the region and the larger world, seeks its own political and electoral goals in the country.

The president added that Iran supports the Afghanistan peace talks as the key to resolving the country’s problems.

Expressing hope for the success of efforts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan, Rouhani said, “It is important that the people of Afghanistan achieve a real peace after years of war and conflict.”

“Sustainable peace, stability and security in Afghanistan as a neighbor and brotherly country is of special importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

Pointing to the good relations between Iran and Afghanistan as two friendly and neighboring countries, Rouhani stressed the importance of developing and deepening bilateral relations.

For his part, Abdullah thanked Iran for supporting the developments and efforts to establish lasting peace and security in his country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a good friend and neighbor of Afghanistan,” he said.

He further praised Iran for hosting Afghan refugees during the years of war and conflict, saying, “During my visit to Tehran, I had good meetings with the officials of the Islamic Republic and I will take the message of Iranian support to Kabul and follow up the agreements between the two countries.”

He expressed the hope that with the support of the Islamic Republic, he will witness the conclusion of the Afghan peace talks and the establishment of lasting security and peace in his country.

Later in the day Abdullah met with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

During the meeting, Shamkhani said the U.S. government seeks the policy of fomenting insecurity and chaos in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“The United States’ policy is based on creating chaos and insecurity, no matter where it is pursued, in Afghanistan or in Iraq,” he said, adding that Washington’s destructive policies in West Asia have brought nothing but wars, devastation and underdevelopment.

He condemned Washington’s role in formation of terrorist groups such as Daesh (ISIS), noting that the only way to avoid the dangerous U.S. traps is resistance, unity and solidarity.

“Intra-Afghan talks necessary”



Shamkhani said in order to establish sustainable security in Afghanistan, it is necessary to hold intra-Afghan talks, protect the Republic system, safeguard the rights of Afghan ethnic and religious groups, and abide by the country’s constitution.

The top security official added that Washington has always sought to undermine the main components of stability in Afghanistan in order to continue its presence in the country.

Abdullah, for his part, informed Shamkhani on the latest developments in the process of Afghan peace efforts, saying Iran has always played a determining role in the establishment of regional stability and calm.

Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday. Later on Sunday he met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

In the meeting with Zarif at the Foreign Ministry, Iran’s chief diplomat reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the peace process under the leadership and management of Afghans, and the agreements among the participants in the intra-Afghan talks.

Meanwhile, Ghalibaf said Iran is unwavering in its support for the independence and security of Afghanistan.

He also said Iran hopes that the political dialogue that has been launched under the leadership of the new Afghan government will lead to “lasting peace between all groups”.

MH/PA

