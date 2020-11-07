Iranian, UN envoys hold talks over Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Bahador Aminian, Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, met with Deborah Lyons, the UN secretary-general’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan before she pays a visit to Iran.

During the meeting, the two diplomats held “constructive” talks about the situation in Afghanistan, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Lyons was appointed as the Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in March 2020 and took up responsibilities in April 2020.

She is expected to visit Iran soon. Iran has strongly supported the Intra-Afghan talks. Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, traveled to Iran last month to hold talks with Iran’s officials over the Afghan peace process.

“The leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider the success of peace in Afghanistan to be in the interests of the region and the world and they comprehensively support a peace process that is led and managed by Afghanistan,” Abdullah said during his visit to Iran.

During his two-day visit, the chief Afghan peace negotiator held meetings with several Iranian officials including the president, foreign minister, Parliament speaker, energy minister, and secretary of Supreme National Security Council. Abdullah appreciated Iran’s support for the Afghan peace process and the continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.

Abdullah met with Lyons on Tuesday to exchange views on the Afghan peace process. “Pleased to meet HE Deborah Lyons, Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA news. We exchanged views on Afghan Peace Process, talks in Doha, high level of violence, regional diplomacy for peace, and the upcoming Geneva Conference on Afghanistan,” tweeted the chief peace negotiator following the meeting with the UN envoy to Afghanistan.

Lyons is also expected to hold talks over the efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan during her upcoming visit to Iran.

