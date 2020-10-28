Senior advisor reiterates Iran’s supports for peace in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said Iran opposes the continuation of war in Afghanistan and reiterated Tehran’s long-held position for establishment of peace and stability in the war-torn country.

“Any kind of war among Muslims is foul because Muslim blood is sacred,” Velayati said during a meeting with Afghan Ambassador Abdolghafour Lival, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

He voiced Iran’s opposition to the presence of American forces in Afghanistan and warned of the threat posed by the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group to the prospects of peace and security in the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed sympathy with the Afghans over a suicide bombing at an education center in western Kabul.

“Afghanistan is once again wounded by blind terrorism,” Khatibzadeh tweeted on Saturday night. “Afghan students fell victim to ugly violence and an endless war they had never chosen.”

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

Afghan diplomat thanks Iran for backing peace

For his part, the Afghan ambassador thanked the Islamic Republic for supporting peace and security in his country.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar’s capital Doha to end decades of war.

Iran has strongly supported talks between the government and the Taliban without foreign interference. Zarif has also appointed an envoy for the purpose.

Chairman of Afghan peace council Abdullah Abdullah made a three-day visit to Iran earlier this month to hold talks with top Iranian officials.

In his meeting with Zarif at the Foreign Ministry, Iran’s chief diplomat reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the peace process under the leadership and management of Afghans, and the agreements among the participants in the intra-Afghan talks.

Zarif also admired Abdullah for his participation in the political process and assuming responsibility to run Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation.

The top Iranian diplomat finally expressed Iran’s support for the Taliban’s participation in Afghanistan’s political structure.

For his part, Abdullah expounded on the most recent developments in Afghanistan and the latest status of the intra-Afghan talks.

While in Tehran from Oct. 18-20, Abdullah also held talks with President Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) secretary Ali Shamkhani and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who is the chairman of Iran-Afghanistan joint economic commission.

In a tweet on Oct. 19, Abdullah said, “Pleased to meet HE @HassanRouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We exchanged views on #AfghanPeaceProcess, talks in Doha & bilateral relations. I thanked HE, & I. R. of Iran for their principled & continued support to AFG & the peace process.”

Iran has been hosting hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees since the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979.

MH/PA

