TEHRAN – Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, has called for an immediate withdrawal of the United States troops from Afghanistan.

“The U.S. regime and the U.S. army should leave the region as soon as possible. This region doesn’t need U.S. troops to maintain its security. The people of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan are able to run their country on their own,” Khatibzadeh told the Afghan Ariana News.

The spokesman, who has just finished his official visit to neighboring Afghanistan, accused the U.S. of trying to destroy Afghanistan’s political institutions while withdrawing its forces from the country.

Khatibzadeh said Afghanistan is under American occupation and the Afghan people seek to get rid of the occupation. He added that Iran calls for immediate U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“While the United States and many other countries are weakening Afghanistan’s central government, Iran may be the only country that is doing its best to support the achievements of this government,” Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman also said that Iran is not satisfied with the Doha peace talks.

“The Doha peace talks are dubious and the current peace process is a White House project,” the spokesman pointed out.

SM/PA