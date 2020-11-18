Afghanistan expresses appreciation for Iran’s support for peace

TEHRAN – The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mohammed Haneef Atmar, has appreciated Iran’s support for the peace process in his country during a meeting with Ebrahim Taherian Fard, the special envoy of Iran's foreign minister for Afghanistan.

During the meeting which was held in Kabul on Tuesday, the Iranian envoy expressed Iran’s support for the Afghan peace talks, calling the talks “important.”

Atmar, in return, expressed appreciation for Iran’s “brotherly and sincere” support for the people and government of Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The chief Afghan diplomat also briefed the Iranian envoy on the latest developments of the Afghan peace process.

