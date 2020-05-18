Abdullah praises Zarif’s support for political accord in Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s president of the High Council for Peace and National Reconciliation, has praised Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s support for a political power-sharing deal in Afghanistan.

“I appreciate a call by I.R. of Iran’s FM @JZarif who expressed support for the political accord signed today, as well as for a ceasefire & regional consensus. I assured him that peace is a priority & urged more bilateral cooperation leading to a durable peace & a stable region,” he tweeted on Monday.

According to Reuters, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal to end a months-long political stalemate, Ghani’s spokesman said on Sunday, a step that could smooth efforts to end the country’s long-running war.

Following the political agreement, Zarif immediately telephoned President Ghani and Abdullah welcoming the agreement which ended months of political stalemate in the Central Asian country.

In the telephone conversation, Zarif said Iran is ready to help facilitate reconciliation between all Afghan groups.

Prior to Zarif’s telephone talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi also released a statement expressing delight over power-sharing agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah.

Mousavi said Tehran is ready to help the process of intra-Afghan talks which would also include Taliban.

Ghani’s spokesman said the agreement is a step that could smooth efforts to end the country’s long-running war.

“The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed,” said Sediq Sediqqi on Twitter.

Abdullah would lead the council for peace talks with the insurgent Taliban and his team members would be included in cabinet, Sediqqi added, according to Reuters.

Abdullah had disputed the results of an election in September and announced the formation of a parallel government earlier this year.

NA/PA