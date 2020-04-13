Zarif discusses Afghanistan with Turkish, Russian and Qatari foreign ministers

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the political crisis in Afghanistan and the latest developments in the country with his Turkish, Russian and Qatari counterparts in separate phone calls on Monday.

The chief diplomats also discussed the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

During a phone conversation on Sunday with Afghan acting foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Zarif highlighted the necessity of unity among various Afghan groups.

Also, in separate phone conversations with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah on April 7, Zarif expressed Tehran’s support for dialogue between rival factions.

Zarif emphasized that the political structure has provided the ground for peace and national reconciliation in Afghanistan. He also reaffirmed Iran’s support for dialogue between rival groups with the participation of all political groups within the framework of the constitution, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Iranian and Afghan officials discussed issues of mutual interest, the latest political conditions in Afghanistan, the disputes that have followed the recent presidential election in the country, the peace negotiations, the intra-Afghan talks, and bilateral cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

Ghani and Abdullah expressed gratitude to Iran for its support, and welcomed Tehran’s readiness to help settle political problems in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has been facing a political crisis since last September’s presidential elections. The Election Commission announced that Ashraf Ghani won the presidential election but Abdullah Abdullah has also proclaimed himself winner.

NA/PA



