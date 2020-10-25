Online anti-corona medical achievements exhibit underway

TEHRAN – Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is holding an online exhibition on the country’s medical and healthcare achievements in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak, in collaboration with Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF).

As reported by the TPO portal, the exhibition called “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” kicked off on October 20 and will wrap up on October 29.

In this virtual exhibition, the achievements and capabilities of 40 domestic knowledge-based companies in a variety of fields, including cellulose and health products, medical, dental, and laboratory equipment, diagnostic kits, equipment, and cleaning and disinfecting materials, pharmaceutical products, and software systems, are being showcased.

Those interested can visit this online exhibition through the internet address https://www.inif.ir/corona-exhibition/.

Visitors can view the digital content of each company’s booth, including posters, photos, brochures, and advertising teasers, and get acquainted with their products and services.

It is worth mentioning that this exhibition is presented in three languages (Persian, English, and Arabic) in both three-dimensional and two-dimensional formats.

EF/MA