Deposits in Iranian banks rise 31% in H1

TEHRAN - The amount of deposits in the Iranian banking system has increased by about 31 percent in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), IRIB reported.

As reported, the increase in the bank deposits was about 14 percent in the previous year's same six months compared to the preceding year.

In addition to the significant change in the level of bank deposits, the types of these deposits have also undergone significant changes. The first noticeable change was the significant outflow of liquidity from long-term (one-year) deposits so that in the first half of the current year, such deposits decreased by about 13.3 percent.

During the same period last year, one-year deposits had the largest share in the country’s bank deposits.

During the mentioned period, about 60 percent of the total bank deposits were related to current and short-term accounts, and thus the share of such deposits has reached more than half of the country’s total deposits.

