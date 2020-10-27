Farmers harvesting ‘red gold’ in northeast Iran 

Photo depicts a farmer is pouring the newly-picked flowers of saffron crocus, commonly known as the red gold, into a sack in northeastern North Khorasan province, October 26, 2020.

Saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to the physical and spiritual medicine.

Every year, the saffron harvest season begins in early November. While most other vegetation is gone, the bright purple flowers cover the fields and create an outstanding landscape in dry regions in Iran.

AFM/MG