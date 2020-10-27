Bosnia, Iran behind closed doors

TEHRAN – Bosnian and Herzegovina football team will host Iran in a friendly at the Asim Ferhatovic match on Nov. 12.

The match will be held at 18 p.m. local time behind closed doors due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Iran have already played six times with the European team, where they have emerged victorious in four matches and lost a match. One match ended in a draw.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Oct. 8 in Tashkent in a friendly match and were scheduled to meet Mali in Antalya five days later but the match was called off after two Malian players tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.