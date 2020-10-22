Bosnia, Iran friendly confirmed

TEHRAN – Bosnian and Herzegovina football team will host Iran in a friendly match on Nov. 12.

Iran have already played six times with the European team, where they have emerged victorious in four matches and lost a match. One match ended in a draw.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Oct. 8 in Tashkent in a friendly match and were scheduled to meet Mali in Antalya five days later but the match was called off after two Malian players tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.