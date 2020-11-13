Iran, BiH football federations to strengthen cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina football federations will strengthen football development cooperation.

FFIRI secretary general Mehdi Mohammad Nabi met with his Bosnian counterpart Adnan Dzemidzic at the NFSBiH headquarters on Thursday.

“We have good memories of Bosnia and Herzegovina country since 90s when they traveled to Iran for a friendly match. We also traveled to Sarajevo to play Bosnia. Iran and BiH will sign the joint cooperation document soon,” Nabi said.

Dzemidzic also praised Iran football and said he attended the match between Iran and Bosnia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

“We defeated Iran 3-1 but at the end of the match I told our captain how did it happen. Iran played very well until the end of the match. You had to beat Nigeria but the game ended in a draw,” Dzemidzic said.

At the end of the meeting, Mohammad Nabi handed Iran No.8 jersey to Dzemidzic.

Iran defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina football team 2-0 in a friendly match Thursday night as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.