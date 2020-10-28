Turkey condemns Charlie Hebdo over Erdogan cartoon

The rift between Muslim nations and France is growing after French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month that Islam was a religion in “crisis”.

Tension escalated after French teacher Samuel Paty was killed on October 16 near his school in broad daylight. He had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his students. Since the crime, French officials were perceived as linking the killing to Islam.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized Macron, saying the French leader needed “mental checks” over his attitude towards Islam, al Jazeera reported.

Top officials in the Muslim world have condemned France and Macron, including Pakistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran; while tens of thousands have attended protests and called for a boycott of French goods.

Tensions heated further on Wednesday after the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published a new caricature depicting Erdogan. In response, the Turkish president has threatened to sue the magazine.