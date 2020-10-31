Iran sympathizes with Turkey over earthquake

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have expressed sympathy with Turkey over the earthquake that rocked the country’s third-largest city, killing at least 25 people and injuring more than 800 others.

In a message to his Turkish counterpart, President Rouhani expressed his condolences to the Turkish government and people for the loss and injury of a number of Turkish people in the devastating earthquake in Izmir Province, and the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to send any kind of relief and medical aid to the people of earthquake-stricken areas, according to the official website of the Iranian president.

“The occurrence of a devastating earthquake in Izmir province and the loss and injury of some of the dear people of that country caused great grief and sorrow. On behalf of the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I offer my condolences to His Excellency and the friendly and brotherly people of Turkey, and I ask the Almighty Allah patience for the bereaved families and swift recovery to the injured,” Rouhani said in his message.

He added, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to send any kind of relief and medical aid and assistance to the people of the earthquake-stricken areas and hopes to see the return of safe conditions in the affected areas as soon as possible.”

Zarif also sent a message of solidarity to his Turkish counterpart.

“Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a message to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed deep sympathy over the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey's Izmir,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Friday.



The statement added, “In the Friday message, Foreign Minister Zarif wished speedy recovery for the injured, and informed his Turkish counterpart of Iran's preparedness for providing any kind of assistance in that regard.”

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, also echoed Iran’s readiness to help Turkey.

“Following the harrowing earthquake in Turkey, we remain in close contact with our Turkish friends and stand ready to provide any possible assistance. On ‘World Cities Day’, we wish Izmir's full recovery and send our heartfelt sympathies to all its residents,” the spokesman said in a tweet on Saturday.

Saeed Namaki, Iran’s health minister, also sent a similar message to his Turkish counterpart, expressing sympathy with Turkey and voicing Iran’s readiness to help.



On Friday, a powerful earthquake hit Turkey’s Western city of Izmir and north of the Greek island of Samos. The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.9 and its epicenter was in the Aegean northeast of Samos. The earthquake, which was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as Athens and Bulgaria, brought about the collapse of several buildings in Izmir, causing a mini-tsunami that struck some streets. Videos circulating on social media platforms showed waters rising from the nearby sea and flowing into houses in the vicinity.

Rescue teams rushed to the collapsed buildings to rescue people from the wreckage, moments after the earthquake, which caused more than 400 aftershocks.

SM/PA