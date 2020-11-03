17th Resistance Theater Festival in Tehran to go online

TEHRAN – The 17th Resistance Theater Festival in Tehran will go online in December, director of the festival Hamid Nili has said.

“The street theater performances will be held in open spaces with the audiences observing health protocols, while we are ready to host the stage sections in the event that we experience normal conditions in these days of battle with coronavirus,” he added.

He noted that the exact time and date of the performances will be announced in later reports.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater organizes the festival every year in collaboration with several other institutions.

The organizers have established an award named after Commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Due to the importance of the resistance issue and the need to promote the teachings of the popular figure of Iran’s resistance culture and the leader of the resistance front, Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, we plan to honor a top play with an award named after Hajj Qassem Soleimani this year for the first time,” Nili had said earlier.

According to Nili, the award will be presented in the next editions of the festival to represent its organizers’ committed devotion to the divine commander.

Soleimani was martyred during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3. Thereafter, several other cultural events in Iran have also established awards in memory of the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

In addition, ten children’s plays will be performed during the festival.

The performances include “The Generals” written by Amir Mashhadi-Abbas, who is also the director of the play. “Courage or Truth” will be directed by Seyyed Javad Rahimzadeh and “That Man Came” will be staged by Omid Niyaz.

Also included are “Tear of a Doll”, which will be staged by directors Hajar Jaan-Nejad and Leila Yadollahzadeh, and “Pedal Up Man”, which will be performed by director Hiam Ahmadi’s troupe.

“Over Time” by director Hossein Asadi, “Wish of a Blind Mouse” by Vahid Nafar, “Alley of Brazilians” by Mohammad Esmaeilzadeha, “Where Is the Mouse, Where Is the Cat” by Farzad Lebasi and “Thief of the Lullabies” by Arash Sharifzadeh are also on the list.

Photo: A poster for the 17th Resistance Theater Festival in Tehran.

