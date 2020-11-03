Iran condemns terrorist attack in Austria

TEHRAN – Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, condemned on Tuesday the terrorist attack in Austria, expressing sympathy with the families of the victims of the attack.

“Terrorism should be condemned in all its forms. The deplorable incident in Vienna once again shows that terrorism and extremism know no borders, and replacing rationality with hatred and incitement creates a vicious cycle that will only pave the way for the spread of extremist and violent tendencies,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman also called on the international community to cooperate on the eradication of terrorism, calling this cooperation an “essential” move to uproot terrorism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will always be part of these efforts,” Khatibzadeh asserted.

On Monday evening, gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the Austrian capital, Vienna, killing at least four people and seriously injuring several others.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said one of the attackers who was shot dead by police, was an “Islamist terrorist.” According to the minister, the 20-year-old gunman had been released early from jail last December, after he was convicted of trying to join the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

