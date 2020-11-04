Payment of bank loans up 18.8% in a month

TEHRAN – Loans offered by the Iranian banking system has increased by 18.8 percent in the sixth Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (August 22-September 21), data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) showed.

As reported, interest-free facilities constituted 8.6 percent of the total facilities granted by banks and credit institutions in the said month, while loans for installment purchases with 27.7 percent and civil partnership loans with 18.8 percent accounted for the biggest share of the payments.

The Iranian banking system paid 9.749 quadrillion rials (over $232 billion) of facilities to domestic economic sectors in the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19), registering a 26-percent rise from its preceding year.

The total working capital loans provided in the mentioned period increased by 21.8 percent compared to the figure for the preceding year 1397.

During the said period, the country’s mining and industry sectors received 2.167 quadrillion rials (about $51.59 billion) in the form of working capital loans, accounting for 41.2 percent of the total such facilities.

The country’s banking system offered 7.737 quadrillion rials (about $184.2 billion) facilities to domestic economic sectors in the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019), 26-percent more than the figure for its previous year, according to CBI.

Working capital loans paid to different economic sectors was above 4.319 quadrillion rials (about $102.8 billion) accounting for 55.8 percent of the total provided facilities in the said year, registering a 14-percent increase from its previous year.

