Majid Majidi’s “Sun Children” to open Qatar filmfest 

TEHRAN – Iranian child labor movie “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi will open the 8th Ajyal Film Festival, which will be running in the Qatari capital of Doha from November 18 to 23.

The film tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun (Khorshid) School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The first-ever hybrid edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, presented by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), will feature an inspiring selection of 80 films from 46 countries representing timeless tales of community and determination, highlighting the innocence of youth and an enduring optimism through cinema.

Pushing the limits of creativity and paving new paths, Ajyal 2020 will feature an innovative mix of virtual and in-person film screenings, interactive discussions, and the first-ever drive-in cinema as part of a multisensory experience for all ages.

“Sun Children” has been acclaimed previously in several festivals. The film won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

“Sun Children” was named best film in the international competition of the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in late October. Majid was also crowned the best director.

The movie brought Ruhollah Zamani the award for best actor and Majidi the Zaven Qukasian Golden Butterfly.

Zamani was named the best young actor at the 77th Venice Film Festival, winning the Marcello Mastroianni Award in September.

Majidi, mostly known for his Oscar-nominated “Children of Heaven”, is the director of the controversial movie “Muhammad (S), the Messenger of God” about the childhood of the Prophet of Islam (S). Renowned international craftsmen and artists such as editor Roberto Perpignani, special effects designer Scott E. Anderson, makeup designer Gianetto De Rossi and Indian composer A. R. Rahman collaborated with Majidi in the production.

Majidi’s other movie “Beyond the Clouds” was produced in India. The film, which is set in the slums of Mumbai, represented India at several international film festivals.

Photo: Ruhollah Zamani acts in a scene from “Sun Children” by Iranian director Majid Majidi.

