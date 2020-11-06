Venezuela’s Maduro hails Zarif visit

TEHRAN – Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro hailed the “strategic relations” between Iran and Venezuela following a visit by Iran’s top diplomat to the Latin American country.

“Today 5 November, I had the pleasure of receiving the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif. A visit that underlines the unwavering spirit of the strategic relations of cooperation and solidarity between Iran and Venezuela,” the Venezuelan president said in a tweet, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

The chief Iranian diplomat began a regional tour on Wednesday that included three Latin American countries. In Venezuela, Zarif met with President Maduro, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Zarif said these meetings were aimed at expanding bilateral ties. On Thursday, Zarif had a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart in Caracas. During the Thursday meeting, the two sides conferred on bilateral, regional, and international issues, according to a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Zarif also met with the Latin American country's vice-president on Thursday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues related to bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Arreaza appreciated Iran’s support for Venezuela in times of difficulty, adding that the Venezuelan people love Iran.

MS/PA