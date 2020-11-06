Zarif visits Venezuela 

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who embarked on a tour of three Latin American Countries, arrived in Venezuela late on Wednesday.

The chief Iranian diplomat was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza upon his arrival in the country.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said in a tweet that the meetings between the officials of Iran and Venezuela are a step toward deepening the strategic alliance and brotherhood between the two countries.

He further noted that Iran and Venezuela have shown their solidarity and courage in the face of threats, adding that Zarif will have an intensive agenda during his stay in Venezuela.

On Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, announced that Zarif will be traveling to a few Latin American countries such as Cuba, Bolivia, and Venezuela. The spokesman also said Zarif will travel to Bolivia to attend the inauguration of Bolivia's new president Luis Arce.

“Cuba and Venezuela are among the political partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Latin American region, which have long had extensive political cooperation in bilateral, regional and international sectors,” said Khatibzadeh, adding, “Venezuela is one of our country’s main destinations for the export of technical and engineering services, and the Iranian private sector has implemented or is implementing various projects in this country.”

Iran and Bolivia relations are on course to get improved after Luis Arce, an ally of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who secured a landslide victory. Arce said he will resume bilateral relations and cooperation with Iran. He made the remarks at a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Bolivia, Morteza Tafreshi.

On October 24, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani sent a congratulatory message to Arce, expressing the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to revive bilateral relations and expand cooperation with the country.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the successful holding of the Bolivian general elections and on your success in this election. The recent election, which resulted in the decisive victory of Your Excellency and Mr. David Choquehuanca as Vice President, was not only a strengthening of the foundations of democracy but also a glorious demonstration of the administration of justice by the great nation of Bolivia,” Rouhani said in the message. “In the new era of returning power to the people's representatives, I express support for the Your Excellency’s elected government, and express the readiness of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to revive bilateral relations and expand cooperation with the friendly country of Bolivia in all fields.”

SM/PA