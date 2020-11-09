Iran FM to visit Pakistan

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit on Tuesday to neighboring Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, according to the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, the spokesman said, “Tomorrow, the foreign minister will travel to Islamabad for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart at the head of a political and economic delegation.”

Khatibzadeh said Iran’s chief diplomat will meet with several high-ranking Pakistani officials including his Pakistani counterpart and the commander of Pakistan’s army.

Zarif has just concluded a regional tour of three Latin American countries, where he held high-level talks with the leaders of Bolivia, Venezuela, and Cuba.

In Bolivia, Zarif met with Bolivia’s president-elect Luis Arce to discuss issues of mutual interest.

“Just arrived in La Paz, to celebrate with Bolivians the fruits of their struggle to restore their democracy. And honored to participate in inauguration of President Arce on Sun. Great to witness the joy people exhibit celebrating their restoration of liberty & democracy,” Zarif said in a tweet upon his arrival in the Bolivian capital.

Zarif attended the inauguration of Arce and congratulated him on being elected as Bolivia's new president, saying Iran will firmly stand by the Bolivian government and nation. Arce, in turn, thanked the Iranian foreign minister for attending his swearing-in ceremony, adding his country seeks to boost ties with Iran, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

SM/PA