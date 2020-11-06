Giant historical urn discovered in central Iran

TEHRAN – A giant historical urn has been discovered in a historical site in Ebrahim-Abad Kohneh village, central Markazi province.

Following agricultural activities in the surrounding area of the site, the historical relic was found by the locals, Mostafa Marzban, the provincial tourism chief, announced on Thursday.

The pea-green urn with one meter and 20 centimeters high and about one-meter diameter, has spiral decorations and estimated to date back to the Seljuk era (1037–1194), the official added.

He also noted that many historical objects, dating back from the Buyid dynasty (945–1055) to Safavid-era (1501–1736) have been discovered in this area in recent years.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and klims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

ABU/MG