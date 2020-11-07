Intelligence Ministry dismantles foreign currency disruptors

TEHRAN — Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced on Saturday that it has identified and dismantled four networks of economic disruptors in Yazd Province.

According to the statement, 50 offenders have been arrested and handed to the Judiciary and over 30 different kinds of currencies worth 450 billion rials have been confiscated in the operations, IRNA reported.

Iran has undertaken a series of massive moves to counter individuals, gangs, and groups that disrupt the economy in pursuit of personal over-night gains.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has permitted the Judiciary to take special measures in order to confront economic corruption and called for “swift and just” legal action against financial crimes.

The Leader has described the “outright and unequivocal” approach toward economic corruption as one of the Judiciary’s major duties, stressing that confronting the corrupt must be decisive and effective.

Ayatollah Khamenei has also said that the campaign against corruption is at its height and it must continue.

MH/PA