Govt. allocates over $9.5m annually for research in electricity industry

TEHRAN – Deputy head of Niroo Research Institute (NRI) said that the government is allocating 400 billion rials (about $9.52 million) every year for conducting research projects in the electricity sector, IRNA reported.

Speaking in an online event on the commercialization of the electricity industry’s research achievements on Saturday, Mostafa Marjan-Mehr noted that considering the allocated fund the country’s major universities are asked every year to conduct research projects based on the demands of power companies.

According to Marjan-Mehr, so far over 200 trillion rials (about $4.7 million) of research studies have been awarded to the country’s universities in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

He referred to another online event that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and noted: “The research achievements of electricity companies will be presented in this event so that they can be indigenized by domestic industries.”

According to the official 10 major companies from various provinces are going to present 35 innovative products in the mentioned event.

“Nearly 100 university researchers have worked on these 35 technological products and most of them are based on the needs of the country’s power companies,” he added.

He said that this event is going to create a link between the demand, researcher, and industries, which practically establishes the connection between industry and university.

He announced a market forecast of 500 billion rials (about $11.9 million) for three years for products that will be commercialized in the mentioned event.

EF/MA