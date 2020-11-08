Polish filmmaker Hanna Polak to hold master class at Cinema Vérité

TEHRAN – Polish filmmaker Hanna Polak will be holding a virtual master class during the 14th edition of the Cinema Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

She will be discussing the topic “making a documentary in a crisis” at the master class, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, which is the organizer of the event, announced on Sunday.

This year the festival will be organized entirely online during December due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country over the past few months.

The 53-year-old Polak, who is also a director of photography, was nominated for an Oscar for her documentary “The Children of Leningradsky” in 2005.

She graduated from the cinematography department of the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography. She has also established a foundation that helps homeless children in Russia.

Thanks to the children of Leningradsky station, she met the protagonists of her next film, “Something Better to Come”, which was the most awarded Polish film of 2015.

She tells the story of the inhabitants of the biggest rubbish dump in Europe.

Polak’s “Something Better to Come” was screened at the 9th Cinema Vérité in 2015.

This year, the organizers of Cinema Vérité have dedicated a special section to screening documentaries on the pandemic and COVID-19. Over 130 submissions in the pandemic and COVID-19 category have been received by the organizers of the festival.

The four top selected works in this category will be honored at the closing ceremony, while the international section of the festival is non-competitive this year.

Photo: Polish filmmaker Hanna Polak in an undated photo.

