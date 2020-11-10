Tourist campsite being built in Abu Musa Island

TEHRAN –A tourist campsite is being constructed on the Persian Gulf island of Abu Musa, southern Hormozgan province, with a budget of 38 billion rials (about $905,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

The camp will include pergolas, handicrafts stalls, sports fields, prayer rooms, restrooms, suites, light towers, and sidewalks, Hormozgan’s tourism chief announced on Monday.

Considering the high demand for domestic tourists to travel to this beautiful island, its tourism infrastructures need to be developed, Reza Boroomand said.

Launching the tourist camp could attract more investors to construct more tourism facilities, which could increase the direct and indirect income of the residents of Abu Musa Island, the official added.

With an area of 12.8 square kilometers, Abu Musa Island enjoys a warm and humid climate as well as a variety of plants and marine life.

The Abu Musa along with two other Iranian islands of Greater and Lesser Tunb sit near important oil shipping channels at the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Known as the province of islands, Hormozgan province is located on the northern coasts of the Persian Gulf. It embraces scenic islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, Qeshm, and Abu Musa are the most beautiful ones and top tourist destinations in southern Iran.

ABU/MG