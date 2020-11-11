Valerie Trierweiler’s “We Give Each Other Some News” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Valerie Trierweiler’s book “We Give Each Other Some News” (“On se donne des nouvelles”) has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Abolfazl Allahdaadi.

For thirty years the fate of Valerie Trierweiler has been interwoven with the history of Paris Match, where she entered as a young journalist.

Accompanying twenty of her most unique articles, mixing reports and personal memories, she scrolls through her Match years, marked by exceptional encounters.

The game of memory and feelings leads her to confide her doubts and her joys, her commitments and nostalgia for the days before. She also tells of her reconstruction since the tornado of her departure from the Elysee Palace, until today experiencing “such a beautiful tomorrow.”

In this generous and tender book, the journalist interweaves her life, Paris Match and the collective history. Always honest, sometimes surprising, Trierweiler reveals herself and thus gives the readers the news.

Trierweiler is a French journalist and author. She has hosted political talk shows and has contributed to Paris Match.

She studied history and political science and obtained a Diplome d’etudes superieures specialisees in political science from the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne.

In 2017, Trierweiler published her first novel, “Le secret d’Adele”. The book is about the life of Adele Bloch-Bauer, best known for Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Valerie Trierweiler’s “We Give Each Other Some News”.

