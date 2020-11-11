Biden, Macron discuss Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN — U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has told France’s President Emmanuel Macron that he would like the U.S. to once again work with its European ally on Iran nuclear policy.

Biden “expressed his readiness to work together on global challenges, including security and development in Africa, the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, and Iran’s nuclear program,” Biden’s transition team said, according to Newsweek.

Tensions soared between Tehran and Washington after the Trump administration unilaterally walked away from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018.

Under the JCPOA, which was also signed by Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for termination of sanctions and international investment.

Trump’s withdrawal came while Iran was in full compliance with the treaty. He then reimplemented stringent sanctions against Iran. All other parties to the deal have repeatedly criticized the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran.

Ever since Trump’s defeat was projected by the U.S. media, his administration has accelerated its efforts to slap more sanctions on Iran in order to create more obstacles in the path of Washington’s return to the nuclear agreement.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing the network of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department accused the companies and individuals of facilitating the procurement of sensitive goods, including U.S.-origin electronic components, for Iran Communication Industries, an Iranian military firm blacklisted by Washington and the European Union.

“The Iranian regime utilizes a global network of companies to advance its destabilizing military capabilities,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

“The United States will continue to take action against those who help to support the regime’s militarization and proliferation efforts,” he added.

At the same time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the United States to change tack and reconsider its “inhumane behaviors” toward other countries.

“The new U.S. administration should reconsider its inhumane behaviors toward other countries in the first place in order to repair the country’s tarnished image in the international community,” Rouhani said on Tuesday.

The president’s remarks were made two days after he called on the new U.S. president-elect, Joe Biden, to compensate Iran for the past mistakes of Donald Trump.

“Now, an opportunity has opened up for the next U.S. administration to make up for the past mistakes and return to abiding by international commitments through respecting international regulations,” Rouhani said on Sunday.

