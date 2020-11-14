Mourning at Home Short Film Festival honors winners 

TEHRAN – Winners of the Mourning at Home Short Film Festival were honored during a ceremony held at the Rahe Iman Charity Organization on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by the executive secretary of the festival, Mohammad Rahbar, the president of the festival, Majid Majidi, and jury member Narges Abyar.

The Mourning at Home Short Film Festival has been launched by the Rahe Iman Charity Organization this year to encourage people to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organize the rituals for their family members.

The festival put its spotlight on short films covering the rituals Iranian families practiced in their homes to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) this year.

Shia Muslims commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions with rituals that begin every year from the first day of the lunar month of Muharram.

“Pilgrimage” by Zahra Nik-khah won first prize, and second prize was given to “Fresh Air” by Ali Jaleh, and “Paternal Vows” won third prize.

Other winners were “Antenna” by Sina Shafiei, “Reconnect” by Mosayyeb Hanai, “Greetings to You from Afar” by Mehdi Shahsavari, “Tasua in Grandmother’s House” by Mahshad Vali, “Crossroads” by Ehsan Talebi, “New Floor” by Hossein Firuzeh and “Mother” by Ebrahim Ahmadimoqaddam.

In addition, “Antenna”, “Greetings to You from Afar and “Chehel Cheragh” by Hossein Firuzeh won the people’s choice award.

Only one-minute-long films and movies under three minutes were allowed to participate in the festival.

The Rahe Iman Charity Organization has been established with contributions from Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani to raise living standards among people living in poverty in the remote border towns of southeastern Iran.

Photo: Mourning at Home Short Film Festival president Majid Majidi (C) and the winners pose for a photo during the closing ceremony of the event in Tehran on November 14, 2020.

RM/MMS/YAW