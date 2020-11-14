G77, China reaffirm support for JCPOA

TEHRAN - A coalition of 134 developing countries, known as the Group of 77, and China have expressed support for a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, saying the nuclear deal “is a concrete case of a successful multilateral action for resolving outstanding global issues.”

“The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of supporting and strengthening multilateralism, and, in this regard, recognized that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other parties is a concrete case of a successful multilateral action for resolving outstanding global issues, stressed that such model sets a real example for further accelerating the achievement of sustainable development including by strengthening international cooperation, through enhanced means of implementation,” the foreign ministers of the Group of 77 and China said in a ministerial declaration following a meeting via virtual platform on November 12.

According to the declaration, the ministers reviewed the world economic situation, discussed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent developments in the world and the particular challenges faced by developing countries in the economic, social and environmental areas, recognizing that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, remains the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

