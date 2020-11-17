Trade with Africa exceeds $180m in 7 months

TEHRAN - The value of trade between Iran and African countries reached $180.432 million in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

Rouhollah Latifi put the volume of trade between the two sides at 959,848 tons in the mentioned seven months.

During the said time span, Iran exported 951,549 tons of goods worth over $160.113 million to African countries, while importing more than 8,299 tons of commodities valued at over $20.318 million.

As previously announced by IRICA, Iran has exported 65.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $18.2 billion during the first seven months of the current year, registering a 17.5-percent fall in terms of weight, compared to the figure for the previous year’s same period.

During the said time span some 19.3 million tons worth $20 billion of goods have been imported into the country, of which 13.8 million tons were basic goods.

