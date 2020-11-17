Hungary’s Faludi festival picks Iranian films 

TEHRAN – A lineup of 12 films have been selected to go on screen at the Faludi International Non-Professional Film Festival and Photo Competition running in the Hungarian capital from November 18 to 21.

“Burned” by Fatemeh Mohammadi, “Behind the Glasses” by Mehdi Irvani, “Music + Me” by Amir Parsian Mehr, “Talker” by Mehrshad Ranjbar and “Tanur” by Payam Ghanipur are the film selected for the competition section.

In the Outlook program category, the Iranian films are “Echo” by Barzan Rostami, “Defenders” by Farhad Ayatollahi, “Last Breath” by Farshid Ayyubinejad, “Recursion” by Maedeh Rafiei, “The Recess” by Navid Nikkhah Azad, “Under The Black Sky” by Parinaz Kangavari and “A Voice in Deep Blackness” by Reza Hassanzadeh.

The organizers received 368 films from about 40 countries, out of which 51 films have been selected for the competition, while 68 films will be screened in the Outlook program.

Photo: A poster for “Echo” by Barzan Rostami.

