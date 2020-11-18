Iranian food atlas could help promote gastronomy tourism

TEHRAN - The atlas of Iranian food, which is being prepared, is a comprehensive resource of a variety of foods and beverages, which could promote gastronomy tourism, a tourism official has said.

The atlas includes the background of foods, beverages, desserts, and bread, their ingredients, methods of their preparation, and their benefits, which are compatible with the vast geography of Iran, ILNA quoted Leila Azhdari as saying on Tuesday.

The atlas could also define food-oriented tourism routes and prepare travel packages focusing on food, for domestic and foreign travelers, however, this branch of tourism is new in the country and the main purpose of the tourists’ trip to Iran is visiting historical and cultural sites, not tasting Iranian food, the official added.

She also noted that culinary tourism is a kind of creative tourism, in which the tourist seeks to touch the life and culture of the people, this type of tourism is new in the world, and countries such as Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Korea are active in this field, and Iran, due to its capabilities in this field, can have many attractions for creative and food tourists.

Earlier this year, Iran joined an online campaign launched by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to promote gastronomy as an essential part of tourism.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

ABU/MG