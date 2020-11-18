Travel destinations: ‘the robe wearing tower’

TEHRAN - This centuries-old brick tower, named Khal’at Pooshan (robe wearing) tower, is located about five kilometers east of Tabriz, northwest Iran.

It was once a royal summer residence during the Qajar era (1789 to 1925). The lofty tower originally dates from the Safavid era (1501–1736), and it, during the Qajar period, was used as a monument in which the robes that were donated from the kings to the governors and servants.

The hexadecimal building has three floors with the third one unroofed.

According to Visit Iran, John Malcolm (1769 – 1833), the Scottish soldier, diplomat, East India Company administrator, statesman, and historian, wrote: "since the dominated governments of Iran wish to execute the traditional customs in governing, there are many ceremonials in Iran which have been widespread.

For example, if one robe donated to a ruler from the king, they should have come in order to welcome from miles away, then wear the robe gratefully. Each governor has a special place in the suburb named Khal'at Pooshan which is about four miles away from the city".

Tabriz has long been a place of cultural exchange since antiquity. Its UNESCO-registered bazaar complex gives reference to the city’s glorious past when it was a peak commercial center on the Silk Road.

