Cinéma Vérité to screen “The Other One” in Chilean Panorama

TEHRAN – Francisco Bermejo’s documentary “The Other One” will go on screen in the Chilean Panorama of the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) as the main organizers of Cinéma Vérité announced last week that the festival plans to review the Chilean documentary cinema during the special program.

“The Other One” was selected as best film in the Burning Lights International Competition of Visions du Réel, the Swiss documentary film festival that was held in Nyon online this year.

The story of the film is set somewhere at the end of the world, where the ocean and rocks play their endless games of hide and seek. There, a man lives, and in his mysterious solitude, he is not alone. One day, the remains of a white whale are washed up on the beach by a storm. In this stranded portrait inspired by H. Melville’s masterpiece “Moby Dick”, the director questions the inner reality and one’s own gaze on it.

A lineup of top documentaries from Chilean filmmakers will be screened and reviewed by critics and film experts during the festival, which will be held totally online during December due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Documentaries by Chilean filmmakers have been screened in the various categories of previous editions of the festival, which will also be non-competitive this year.

Photo: “The Other One” by Chilean filmmaker Francisco Bermejo.

