Navy to receive Shiraz surveillance warship in months

TEHRAN – Iran’s Navy chief has said a homegrown surveillance warship, dubbed “Shiraz”, will be delivered to the Navy’s fleet next calendar year, which starts on March 21, 2021.

“The construction of the structure of this new vessel has ended,” Hossein Khanzadi announced on Saturday, according to Fars.

“The Shiraz surveillance warship has the capabilities needed in the field of radar detection, telecommunications, sonar, and management of various emissions in electromagnetic warfare,” Khanzadi said.

“Moreover, it is equipped with other capabilities such as recognition of frequency band, identifying various parameters of radar and radio waves as well as identifying enemy's telecommunication systems which is considered an important issue in the field of information warfare,” he added.

The commander also pointed to the preliminaries of constructing “Trimaran”, saying, “Construction of this vessel, which weighs more than 3,000 tons and has good offensive capabilities, is on the agenda of the Navy so that its conceptual and detailed designs have been carried out. The plan for the construction operation of this vessel will begin in the coming years.”

“Today, Iran’s Navy has reached the point to meet its needs internally relying on the experienced youth and competent, professional manpower,” he stated.

Trimaran (or double-outrigger) is a multihull boat that comprises a main hull and two smaller outrigger hulls (or "floats") that are attached to the main hull with lateral beams.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRCG) Navy received a new home-made ocean-going, helicopter and drone carrying warship named Shahid Roudaki on Thursday.

The ceremony to deliver Shahid Roudaki warship was attended by a group of civilians and military officials, including IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

The multifunctional vessel is capable of carrying and providing logistical support to fighter jets, aircraft, drones, missile systems, and radars which are being carried on board.

The 400-ton Shahid Roudaki warship is 150 meters long and 22 meters wide. It is equipped with three-dimensional radars, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. It can carry helicopters and operational vessels, all of which have been designed and manufactured domestically.

