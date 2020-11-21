Iran criticizes Giuliani for defending ‘terrorist tyrant’

TEHRAN – In a tweet on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry attacked U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer for defending the president, making a quip about dark rivulets of liquid streaking down the lawyer’s face during his latest press conference.

“Probably American public is surprised seeing Giuliani defending a lying, terrorist tyrant in exchange for big $$,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted, noting that this defense is “not news to Iranians.”

The ministry added, “For years he's been a devil advocate, pocketing $$ by whitewashing despicable crimes of terrorists.”

The ministry was apparently referring to the lawyer’s past dealings with the Mojahedin –e Khalq (MEK) terrorist group. Giuliani is widely known in Iran for his staunch support for the terrorist group, which is responsible for the death of thousands of Iranian people.

The Foreign Ministry also used the streaks of black trickling down Giuliani’s face to make a quip, saying, “He's melting down, literally!”

On Thursday, the president’s personal lawyer held a news conference at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington to present his latest evidence concerning what he called voter fraud. About 40 minutes into his statement, his sweat began to drip in color. The dark steaks that trickled down Giuliani’s face during the press conference made headlines, inspiring several reactions on social media and sparking meme-fest online. Many social media users sarcastically said Giuliani had a meltdown during the news conference.

For many people, the debate quickly became about whether it was bad hair dye or bronzer running down his face.

The Foreign Ministry also severely criticized U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo, who recently paid a visit to an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and the occupied Golan Heights, a territory Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War in a move that was not recognized by the international community.

Pompeo became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit territories that are considered occupied under international law.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, reacted to Pompeo’s visit.

“The Pompeo Doctrine 101: Put Bibi's interest above that of even Americans who put him in office; Formalize Israel's occupation & whitewash Israeli crimes- no matter what; Silence criticism with bogus 'anti-Semitism label'; Waste U.S. taxpayers money on private family tours,” Khatibzadeh said in a tweet on Friday.

Syria denounced Pompeo's visit to Golan Heights as provocative.

“Pompeo’s visit is a provocative step before the end of the Trump administration’s term, and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to state news agency SANA.

PA/PA