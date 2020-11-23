Coronavirus: Iranian Zoroastrians observe Azargan online

TEHRAN – With the coronavirus capsizing Azargan, Iran’s Zoroastrians on Monday observed the ancient ritual online, IRNA reported.

Azargan is a festivity that is observed every year on the 9th of the Zoroastrian month of “Azar” or “Atar” which falls on November 23, Manouchehr Arghavani, the head of Yazd Zoroastrians association, told the news agency that

He said that the Zoroastrians celebrate this day by joyful ceremonies, as well as praying upon God and cooking special foods.

In ancient Iran, Azargan was practicing along with other major national festivities of Noruz and Mehregan, Arghavani, he noted.

“Cleanliness, including combing hair and cutting fingernails, was good on this day, and they believe that on this day, counseling and consultation on different matters and difficulties would lead to the desired outcome,” IRNA quoted the religious figure as saying.

Yazd province has an interesting mix of people as well, some 10 percent of whom follow the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism. The oasis city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains. Its historical structure enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

With its winding lanes, a forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, being referred to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

