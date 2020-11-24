Iran women’s captain Ghomi retires from national team

TEHRAN – Iran women’s national football team captain Sara Ghomi announced her retirement from national duty.

Ghomi made 34 appearances for Iranian national team and scored 10 goals.

She started her footballing career as a forward but played left midfielder in the national team.

A legendary player in Iranian club Malavan Bandar Anzali, Ghomi was chosen as the top goalscorer of Iran premier league five times.

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to football. I decided to retire two years ago but my coaches didn’t let me retire,” Ghomi said.