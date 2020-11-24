Virus spike pushes tribe festival online

TEHRAN –The 14th edition of the International Festival of Tribes Culture will be launched entirely online as a spike in coronavirus cases forces organizers to cancel plans to stage the regional event this year.

The festival was scheduled to be held in Iran’s northern Golestan province, which is home to various ethnic communities, late in November as in previous editions, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent the spread of the virus, it will be held online, provincial tourism chief Ahmad Tajari announced on Tuesday.

The festival is known as a cultural brand of the province domestically and in the international scene, which has been held for thirteen editions so far, due to the unprecedented welcome of the people and officials, he added.

Producing appropriate content in different types, holding virtual exhibitions, workshops, and related training courses on regional arts, handicrafts, souvenirs, and culinary traditions as well as holding online competitions are some of the programs of this edition of the festival, the official explained.

Diplomats, cultural officials, indigenous performers, craftspeople, and artists from Iran and neighboring countries such as Armenia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan participated in the previous editions of the festival, which was mostly held in the capital city of Gorgan and the city of Gonbad-e Qabus.

Previous editions of the festival put the spotlight on different regional cultures, folklore performances and local music, various tribal handicrafts, and souvenirs such as Siah-Chador (nomadic black tents, and they also staged various competitions.

Golestan province is home to various ethnic groups including Turkmen, Kazak, Katoul, Qizilbash Turk, Baluch, Semnani, Khorasani amongst others. The northern Iranian province enjoys a colorful landscape and different subcultures as well.

Various tribes and ethnic groups who live in different parts of Iran are just like colors, which make a great painting. Iran is home to about 20 ethnic groups who live in different regions of the country.

